DPO, Three Others Killed As Gunmen Attack Edo Police Station, INEC Office

Channels Television  
Updated March 13, 2019

 

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and three other persons were killed on Tuesday evening when gunmen invaded the Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The gunmen also attacked the INEC Office in Afuze. No death was recorded at the INEC office as the officials on the ground during the incident said they fled by jumping over the back fence.

The commissioner of police, Dan Mallam Mohammed, who visited the scenes of the attacks on Wednesday morning, confirmed the incident and offered an assurance that investigation was ongoing and justice would be served.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Etsako East LGA, Andrew Osigwe, has asked the residents to go about their lawful business, assuring them of their safety.



More on Headlines

Children Feared Killed, Others Trapped In Lagos Building Collapse

PHOTOS: Several Children Rescued At Site Of Lagos Building Collapse

2019 General Elections, ‘An Expensive Joke’ – Falana

INEC To Conduct Supplementary Elections In Kano, Sokoto, Four Others March 23

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV