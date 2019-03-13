DPO, Three Others Killed As Gunmen Attack Edo Police Station, INEC Office

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and three other persons were killed on Tuesday evening when gunmen invaded the Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The gunmen also attacked the INEC Office in Afuze. No death was recorded at the INEC office as the officials on the ground during the incident said they fled by jumping over the back fence.

The commissioner of police, Dan Mallam Mohammed, who visited the scenes of the attacks on Wednesday morning, confirmed the incident and offered an assurance that investigation was ongoing and justice would be served.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Etsako East LGA, Andrew Osigwe, has asked the residents to go about their lawful business, assuring them of their safety.