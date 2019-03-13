Gov Obaseki Condemns Killing Of Police Personnel In Edo

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the attacks on Afuze Divisional Police Station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office where four police officers including the DPO were killed on Tuesday night.

Mr Obaseki who was accompanied by some top state government officials and security chiefs to the scenes of the crime in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area, told the residents that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

The Police Commissioner on Edo elections duty, Dan Mallam Mohammed, said five suspects detained inside the cells were freed during the attack, adding that the motive of the attackers at this stage was assassination.

He confirmed that three of the freed detainees had been rearrested.