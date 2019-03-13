Lagos Building Collapse: Atiku, Saraki Condole With Victims’ Families

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with the families of the victims of a building collapse in Lagos State.

Both men took to Twitter on Wednesday to sympathise with the victims’ families following the incident which occurred at the Ita Faji area of Lagos Island.

They wished the injured quick recovery and called on the government to ensure that all resources were deployed to rescue other victims trapped under the rubble.

At least nine people were confirmed dead and several others injured after the collapse of the building said to have been erected about 30 years ago.

Emergency officials, including men of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and the police among others, had raced to the scene shortly after the incident for rescue operations.

The officials removed no fewer than 24 victims including school children trapped under the rubble while efforts were ongoing to save others.

