Lagos Building Collapse: Buhari Sympathises With Families Of Victims

The President has described the collapse of a three-storey building containing a school in Lagos on Wednesday as “extremely sad”.

The primary school is said to be located on the second floor of the building, which is believed to be about 30 years old.

At least 24 victims have been rescued and taken to the Lagos General Hospital, Marina, with nine confirmed dead. Many more are feared trapped in the building.

In a statement, President Muhammadu Buhari sympathised with the parents and relations of the deceased, wishing them God’s comfort and the injured speedy and complete recovery.

“It touches one to lose precious lives in any kind of mishap, particularly those so young and tender. May God grant everyone affected by this sad incident the fortitude and succour,” the President said.

While commiserating with the government and people of Lagos State over the incident, President Buhari pledged the assistance of the Federal Government as may be required by the state.

He also asked the Lagos State government to do all that is needful, to prevent a recurrence of such tragic developments in the future.