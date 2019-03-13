Police Vow To Unravel Killers Of Personnel In Edo Station Attack

The Edo State Police Command has vowed to unravel the killers of its personnel in an attack on the Divisional Headquarters in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Danmallam Mohammed, told Channels Television that the hoodlums simultaneously attacked the station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the area.

While regretting the loss of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and three other officers, the state police boss warned that such a dastardly act would not be condoned.

“We witnessed a very ugly incident where some unknown invaded this police station.

“They killed the DPO and three others. This type of impunity will not be tolerated. We are going to do everything possible within the ambit of the law to track down the hoodlums and bring them to justice,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed also reiterated the commitment of the police to securing lives and properties, calling on the public to avail them with useful information.

According to him, the Police Force is collaborating with other security agencies in unravelling the remote cause of the unfortunate incident to forestall a recurrence.