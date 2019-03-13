Many Feared Killed As Suspected Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

Suspected armed bandits have attacked Layin Maigwari village along Funtua road in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing many and injuring nine others.

Although the police are yet to confirm the incident, an indigene of the area told Channels Television that the first attack happened on Monday, March 11, when the armed bandits ambushed some people traveling from Zamfara to Niger state and opened fire on them.

The eye witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated that two people were killed in the process, while nine others were injured.

According to him, about 10 people lost their lives in a similar attack on Tuesday, March 12, at Hayin Gada village along Dogon Dawa road in the same local government.

He explained further that the bandits numbering over 100 stormed the village in the night and started shooting sporadically.

This forced the residents to flee from the village to a neighboring community.

Lately, Kaduna has been witnessing series of attacks leading to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

On March 12, gunmen attacked Iri, Dogon Noma and Ikirimi in Kajuru Local Government of the state, barely 24 hours after a similar attack.

While confirming the attack to Channels Television, the police said the number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

An indigene of the area also told Channels Television that the attack occurred simultaneously in the three villages in what seemed like a reprisal attack.

Also on Sunday, there was a similar attack in Ungwar Barde Village which left several people dead and others injured.

Several communities in Kajuru LGA have been under heavy attack since the beginning of the year, with many linking it to an unending feud between the Adara tribe people and Fulani people.