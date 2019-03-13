Taraba Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew In Jalingo

The Taraba State Government has relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, the curfew now runs 6:00 pm to 4:00 am.

According to him, business activities are expected to resume as normal.

The development comes barely 48 hours after the state government imposed a curfew in the capital.

Mijinyawa had earlier stated that the curfew that began on March 11 would be reinforced until further notice.

All business activities are expected to resume and civil servants should report to their duty posts.

The government also announced that some INEC officials, key agents of political parties and observers involved in the collation of election results are exempted.

