UEFA Opens Probe Into Neymar’s Referee Rant

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings on Neymar after his foul-mouthed outburst about referees following Paris Saint-Germain’s controversial Champions League exit to Manchester United last week, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

Injured Brazil forward Neymar launched into a diatribe against the match officials shortly after the defeat on Instagram.

He watched on incredulous from the sidelines at the Parc des Princes as United were awarded a stoppage-time penalty for a debatable handball via the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Marcus Rashford crashed home the spot-kick to give the Premier League side a last-gasp 3-1 win that saw them into the quarter-finals on away goals.

“It’s a disgrace. They get four guys who don’t understand football to watch a slow-motion replay in front of the TV … Go fuck yourselves!” Neymar wrote in Portuguese on the social media website.

The 27-year-old was so reportedly enraged he had to be restrained by PSG staff to stop him entering their dressing room.

“A disciplinary investigation has been initiated … in connection with the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar following the above-mentioned match,” UEFA said in a statement.

If found guilty Neymar risks punishment ranging from a fine to suspension.

AFP