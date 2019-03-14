PHOTOS: Ajimobi Receives Oyo Governor-Elect Makinde, PDP Members

Updated March 14, 2019
Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan on March 14, 2019.

 

In what has been described as a history-making event in Oyo State, the governor-elect in the state, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday visited Governor Abiola Ajimobi, in his office in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr Makinde put aside his political difference with the governor and led his deputy governor-elect, Mr Remi Olaniyan, and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the Government House.

The governor-elect was also accompanied on the visit by the Oyo PDP Chairman, Kunmi Mustapha; Director-General of Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Bayo Lawal; and Senator Hosea Agboola among others.

The visit is captured in the pictures below:

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan on March 14, 2019.



