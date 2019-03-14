Buhari Seeks Private Sector Funds For Efforts To Combat HIV/AIDS

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the private sector to provide funds for HIV/AIDS-related activities.

The President noted that a lot of people are being infected with the virus and over a million don’t have access to the treatment and care.

He stated this on Wednesday when he attended the announcement of the Nigeria HIV/AIDS indicator and impact Survey results in Abuja.

He urged all stakeholders to redouble efforts in ending the menace.

The event is being organised by the Minister of Health and the National Agency for the Control of Aids.



