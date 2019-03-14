‘Don’t Steal, Settle Your Rift Amicably,’ Obasanjo Tells Makinde

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the governor-elect of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, to shun all acts of corruption.

He said this when he received Makinde and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo at the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The elder statesman also advised the governor-elect to mend fences with others following the governorship election in his state.

He said, “Don’t fight, don’t steal, settle your rift amicably. The governor and his deputy cannot do it alone and you must know this because they did not win the election alone.

“Let your government be that of unity and about true development.”

Obasanjo noted that leadership was all about ensuring that the people have access to good and quality governance that would have an impact on their well-being.

He stressed the need for true leaders to shun corruption and reminded Makinde that the expectation of the people was high.

The former president also called for cooperation among the PDP members in Oyo, with a view to taking the state to an enviable height.

“You have a lot of work to do; don’t make it business as usual as it has always been,” he challenged the governor-elect.

“The people of the state want something different, you must give them and it doesn’t take a lot to give.”

In his response, Makinde said he was in Abeokuta to tap from the wisdom and wealth of experience of the elder statesman, in his task of bringing good governance to the people of Oyo.

He thanked the former president for receiving him and his team, as well as gave the assurance that every word of advice he had gotten would be put to use.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, a former deputy chairman of the PDP (South West), Mr Olabode George, expressed confidence that Makinde would not deviate from the party’s ideology.

See photos of the visit below;