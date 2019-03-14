HIV/AIDS: Almost A Million Infected Nigerians Not On Treatment – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has raised concerns over a report which states that “almost a million Nigerians living with HIV are currently not on treatment” under the national HIV programme.

Speaking at the presentation of results of the Nigeria HIV/Aids Indicator & Impact Survey (NAIIS) 2018 on Thursday in Abuja, the president noted that it couldn’t have come at a better time.

He stated that with the data, his administration would commence full implementation of the National Health Act which will ensure that every Nigerian has access to comprehensive health services.

“The official HIV prevalence for persons aged 15-49 years in Nigeria is now 1.4 per cent. An estimated 1.9 million Nigerians are now living with HIV with about one million persons on treatment.

“However, we cannot celebrate yet, as almost a million Nigerians living with HIV are currently not on treatment. Now we have data that will help us target for impact.”

“The Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey and its results have come at the right time as we commence the full implementation of the National Health Act that will ensure that every Nigerian has access to comprehensive health services,” he assured.

The President also called on the Nigerian private sector to provide funds for HIV/AIDS-related activities to support the efforts of the government.

“I also welcome the move by the Nigerian private sector to establish a National HIV Trust Fund in the coming months to support our goal of ensuring that all Nigerians have access to high-quality HIV treatment and prevention services. If we are to achieve epidemic control and end AIDS in Nigeria, we need a more coordinated and funded national response,” he said.