INEC’s Comprehensive List Of Newly Elected Reps Members

Channels Television  
Updated March 14, 2019
Reps To Investigate Crisis In NHIS
Reps Pass Bill Seeking to Establish June 12 As Democracy Day

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a comprehensive list of new and re-elected House of Representatives members, following the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement from the electoral body on Monday, INEC announced that it would present certificates of return to those whose names are on the list on Thursday, March 14.

Below are the names of the newly elected and returning House of Reps members.

READ ALSO: INEC Releases Names Of Senators-Elect, Okorocha Omitted

 

 

 

 



More on Local

Lagos Building Collapse: President Buhari Commiserates With Families Of Victims

World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Visits Nigeria

President Buhari Declines Assent To NOSDRA Amendment Bill

EFCC Re-Arraigns Saraki’s Aide, Others Over Alleged N3.5b Fraud

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV