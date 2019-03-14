Kaduna Attacks: Police Confirm Killing Of 17, Embark On Aerial Surveillance Of Flash-Points

The Kaduna State police command has confirmed the killing of 17 people during two different attacks by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

The state commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdurahman made the confirmation in an interview with Channels television after he undertook aerial surveillance of Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas to assess the security situation in the areas.

According to the Police Commissioner, suspected armed bandits ambushed a group of vigilantes who were returning from Zamfara state from a function at Hayin Gada village along Dogon Dawa road in Birnin Gwari on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Attacks: Kaduna Govt Imposes Curfew On Troubled Areas

He said the gunmen opened fire on them, and in the process killed 15 people. He also disclose that two additional corpses were recovered during extensive bush combing with a view to preventing further attacks.

He also said that more policemen have been deployed to Kajuru local government following reports of a planned attack by gunmen in some communities in the local council.

Suspected Armed Bandits were reported to have attacked Layin Maigwari village along Funtua road in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, killing scores of people and injured nine others.

Sources told our correspondent that the first attack happened on Monday, March 11, when the armed bandits ambushed some people traveling from Zamfara to Niger state and opened fire on them.. In the process, they killed two people while nine others were injured.

The sources also said about 10 people lost their lives in a similar attack on Tuesday, March 12, at Hayin Gada village along Dogon Dawa road in the same local government.

According to sources, the bandits numbering over 100 stormed the village in the night and started shooting sporadically. This however forced the residents to flee from the village to a neighboring community.