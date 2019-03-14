INEC Commences Presentation Of Certificate Of Return To NASS Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the presentation of Certificates of Return to the newly elected members of the National Assembly.

INEC had earlier published a statement noting that the event will take place at Africa Hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

At the ceremony which kicked off at about 10am on Thursday, INEC proceeded to present Certificates Of Return first to the member of the Upper Chamber, while the ceremony for the newly elected House of Representatives members is scheduled to hold at 2pm today.