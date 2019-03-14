PDP Confident Of Victory In March 23 Supplementary Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is confident of victory in the March 23 supplementary polls.

The party in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu to declare states where the PDP had popular support and as against the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the elections.

“The PDP found it strange that INEC can have two sets of rules in the same election for the various political parties.

” The PDP has been informed that a decision was taken to seize Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano states in the March 23, scheduled supplementary elections.

“The PDP wishes to state that after our deliberation and interface with stakeholders from the various states where governorship supplementary elections have been scheduled to hold, the party mandates all our members to resist any attempt by anybody to tamper with the will of the people in their states”.

The party’s spokesman said that “In Sokoto state, a stronghold of our party and where the PDP is already in a clear lead, our victory at the March 23 supplementary elections is guaranteed.

“In Benue, the people have expressed their readiness to go into the supplementary election and they are prepared to vote for the PDP candidate, Governor Samuel Ortom.

“They are also aware that by PDP’s current leading margin of over 81,000 votes, it is manifestly clear that there is no way APC, will defeat the PDP in Benue.

“Already, the people of Kano state are standing shoulder to shoulder with the PDP in their pursuit of bringing a government that will be representative and purposeful.

“On no account must Nigerians allow a culture of impunity, where those who failed in any elections will compromise our electoral arbiter and force themselves on the people”.

The PDP also called on the INEC to declare the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike the winner of the governorship election in the state.

“In Rivers state, the PDP restates our demand that INEC should release the results already collated on the governorship election in which PDP clearly won and declare Governor Nyesom Wike as the winner”.