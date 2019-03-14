Rivers APC Primary: Supreme Court To Hear Abe’s Appeal On March 26

The Supreme Court will on March 26, begin hearing in the appeal seeking the determination of the authenticity of the direct primary conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State for the nomination of its candidates for the 2019 general election.

APC factional governorship candidate in the state, Senator Magnus Abe is asking the apex court to make a final pronouncement on the legality of both direct and indirect primary polls conducted by the party’s two factions last year.

When the matter was mentioned, Senator Abe’s counsel, Mr. Henry Bello, moved a motion praying the court to amongst others grant an accelerated hearing in the matter, an abridgment of time for parties to file their processes and a definite date for the hearing of the appeal.

He predicted the motion on 8 grounds and an affidavit of urgency because the matter is a pre-election appeal and must be determined within 60 days by law.

However, counsels to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Mr. Tony Cole who are respondents in the matter did not object to the appeal.

They both noted that 24 hours is not enough for them to file their briefs of arguments.

But in a short ruling, Justice Mary Odili who presided over the five-man panel granted the 3 prayers of the appellant and adjourned hearing in the matter till March 26.

Justice Odili also ordered Mr Cole and other respondents to file their brief of argument within 3 days, while the appellant was granted the same time frame within which to file his own response.