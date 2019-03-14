SGF Inaugurates Inter-Ministerial Presidential Inauguration Committee

The Federal Government has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Presidential Inauguration Committee for the swearing-in ceremony of President Muhamadu Buhari as he begins his second term on May 29.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is the chairman of the committee, performed the inauguration on Thursday in his office in Abuja.

Addressing the members, Mr Mustapha stressed the need for the committee to ensure strong collaboration with other sub-committees.

He explained that the sub-committees would emerge from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its support groups, with a view to guaranteeing the success of the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony took place two days after President Buhari approved the constitution of the committee, with the mandate to plan, organise and execute all approved activities for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration.

It is also to co-opt persons and organisations relevant towards the successful execution of the programme, as well as carry out any other assignment as may be required.

Other members of the committee include the APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, as well as eight ministers and heads of security agencies, among others.

See the full breakdown of the committee below:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman

Minister of Information & Culture – Member

Minister of Interior – Member

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Member

Minister of FCT – Member

Minister of Defence – Member

Minister of Health – Member

Minister of Education – Member

Minister of State (Aviation) – Member

National Chairman, All Progressives Congress – Member

Inspector General of Police – Member

Director General (Department State Service) – Member

Commander, Brigade of Guards – Member

Permanent Secretary (State House) – Member

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) – Member

Permanent Secretary (Political & Economic Affairs Office) – Member/Secretary