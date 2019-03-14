Troops Kill Over 30 Insurgents In Lake Chad Area, Recover Assorted Weapons

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says its troops have killed several terrorists and recovered their weapons in the Lake Chad region.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chief of Military Public Information of MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha, stated that the troops intercepted the Boko Haram members in Tunbum Rego.

According to him, the operation was made possible following collaboration with the Cameroonian, Niger and Nigerian Air Forces.

“In a recent engagement, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms, as well as ground attack aircraft from a coalition of Cameroonian, Niger and Nigerian Air Forces, intercepted and destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists in Tunbum Rego, a prominent island in Lake Chad, believed to harbour High Valued Boko Haram Targets.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: MNJTF Commences Operation Yancin Tafki

“In a related development, MNJTF troops from Sector 4 attacked Boko Haram assets in Arege, killing scores of terrorists in the process,” he stated.

The MNJTF spokesperson explained that at least 33 terrorists lost their lives with several weapons recovered during the two-day aerial bombardment.

According to the MNJTF spokesperson, items recovered include two gun trucks, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor cycles, one 120MM motar tube, 12 AK-47 Riffles, and two 60MM motar bombs recovered.

Others are 3,736 rounds of assorted ammunition, one binocular, and two hand grenades recovered.

.