Withholding My Certificate Of Return Has The Capacity To Cause Tension – Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the withholding of his Certificate of Return by the INEC has the potential to stir tension in Imo State.

In his reaction to the development, Okorocha argued that the move to withhold his certificate of return based on allegation without hearing his own side of the story is unjust.

INEC had earlier released names of those to be given the certificate of return.

In the list of Senators-elect, there were 109 slots, however, Okorocha’s name was omitted following claims by the returning officer of Imo west senatorial district election Professor Innocent Ibeabuchi, that the results for the district and the declaration that followed were pronounced under duress.

Governor Okorocha, however, said that the action by INEC is an insult to his person and a mockery of Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.

Addressing some youths at the government house in Owerri the Imo state capital, Okorocha alleged that he’s aware that INEC has colluded with some of his political enemies to deny him his mandate.

He urged INEC to do the needful and uphold his mandate and present him his Certificate of Return.