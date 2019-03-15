52 Arrested For Electoral Offences In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command says it has arrested 52 suspected political thugs for various offences in the recently concluded general elections.

While parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Lokoja, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Busari, said the arrest was made following a comprehensive crime prevention strategy.

He said, “The operatives attached to the command, working on actionable intelligence and in compliance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to clamp down on political thugs determined to stop the 2019 general elections in Kogi State, have arrested gangs responsible for various electoral violence as well as kidnapping of some innocent citizens.

“The gangs were also responsible for the kidnap of innocent citizens across the state. The suspects were apprehended in their various hideouts and locations across the state.

“They confessed for their various criminal roles in the commission of the crimes and admitted to have participated in political thuggery in the just concluded 2019 general elections.”

The Kogi State police boss also reiterated his commitment to ridding the state of all criminal elements, calling for the cooperation of the public.

According to Hakeem, items recovered from the suspects include 22 assorted guns ranging from AK-47 to locally made pistol, single barrel gun, and locally made double barrel gun, among others.

Other exhibits recovered by the police were cutlasses, expanded cartridge and cell phones.