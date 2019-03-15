Imo Governor-Elect Ihedioha Warns Financial Institutions Against Illegal Transactions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Governor-Elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has warned financial institutions against engaging in any illegal last-minute transaction with the outgoing government.

While addressing journalists in Owerri the state capital, Ihedioha said persons or groups involved in such activities will be doing that at their own peril.

“May I use this opportunity to warn all those who may be tempted to do illegal last-minute transaction with the out-going government, particularly financial institutions which may result in further burdening the state with unsustainable liabilities that they will be doing so at their own peril,” he stated.

Ihedioha, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, also promised to set up a transition team in the coming days.

According to him, the committee will collaborate with the outgoing government to collate and collect information on the affairs of the state.

He also promised to fulfil all promises made during the campaigns, stressing that it’s time for governance after the keenly contested elections.