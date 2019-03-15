Osinbajo Inaugurates Audit Committee On Policies, Programmes And Projects

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated an audit committee on Policies, Programmes, and Projects.

During the event which was held at the State House in Abuja, the Vice President urged members of the committee to work together towards meeting the committee’s terms of reference.

They include to audit and determine the status of projects as well as produce a detailed implementation plan in accordance with the ERGP.

Members of the committee include the Ministers of Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Agriculture, Audu Ogbe.

Others include the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday set up the committee to be headed the Vice President.

The President challenged the committee to audit and determine the status of implementation of the policies, programmes and projects, either inherited or commenced in his first tenure.

He also asked them to identify and highlight the challenges that may affect the successful implementation of such policies, programmes and projects.

After the inauguration, the committee went into its maiden meeting behind closed door