Over 3,000 Persons Reportedly Displaced Following Kajuru Attacks

Over 3,000 persons have been reportedly displaced following the recent attacks in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed during a meeting on Friday by stakeholders in the area which included former council chairmen, religious leaders, tribal associations, youth groups, security agencies and traditional rulers.

The stakeholders also stated that the clashes and counter-attacks which had occurred between February 11 till date had claimed hundreds of lives while leaving several persons injured.

According to them, the incessant communal clashes have also stunted the growth and development of the area.

Several communities in Kajuru have come under heavy attacks since the beginning of the year, with many linking it to an unending feud between the people of Adara tribe and the Fulanis.

While admitting that the attacks have been a major setback to the people, the Chairman of the local government, Cafra Caino, who spoke to Channels Television after the meeting, however, noted that the leaders of the community are currently holding talks with aggrieved parties.

According to Caino, from the meetings and engagements, the people appear to be ready for a truce.

“From the meetings you find that a lot of people have come out to speak sincerely and from the bottom of their hearts, they spoke passionately about issues they’ve had in the past which we can call (to some of them) unforgivable and for them to air it, means they want a solution to the problem so I think we’ve gotten the right path now to ending this crisis and I assure you that the good people of Kajuru have known peace, are peace-loving and law-abiding people,” he said.