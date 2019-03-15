PHOTOS: State Govt Commences Demolition Of Marked Buildings In Lagos Island
The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of buildings marked on Freeman Street at the Ita Faji area of Lagos Island.
This follows the collapse of a three-storey building on Massey Street in the same area on Wednesday, killing school children and some other occupants of the building, while many others were left injured.
See Photos Below: