Rivers Elections: In The End, It Will Be A Sweet Victory – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike is confident of victory in the Rivers State governorship election, despite the suspension of electoral processes in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a series of tweets on Friday, the governor attributed his optimism to the love he said the residents of the state have for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He, however, appealed to the people not to be disturbed by the recent happenings in the state but remain peaceful at all times.

“I know that PDP won the elections squarely. We believe in peace. Therefore, Rivers people should remain calm,” Wike said. “We believe in due process. I believe that INEC is doing their best to follow the due process.”

READ ALSO: Army Probes Alleged Assassination Attempt On Wike, Misconduct By Personnel

He added, “In the end, it will be a sweet victory. The will of Rivers people will prevail. Let me thank the people of Rivers State for the love they have shown for our great party.

“It is not in doubt that Rivers people have shown our party love. What is happening is sad. It is a drama.”

The governor, who received the newly-elected members of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, noted that his party recorded a landslide victory in the general elections in the state.

He affirmed that his re-election was sure, stressing that none of his challengers had the strength to pull the population of supporters he had.

Governor Wike said, “We have 13 House of Representatives seats and the PDP clinched all of them. We have three Senate seats, one has been declared and PDP won. When the remaining two seats are declared, PDP will win them.

“You begin to wonder why any right thinking person would say that PDP lost the governorship election. Not that they say PDP lost to a party with a known logo, or even if you have seen the candidate one day in your life or seen his posters to make people vote for the candidate.”

“For us, it is a drama. PDP won the election squarely. Across 4,442 polling units the results are there. The PDP won in all these areas. Not when you hijack results at the Collation Centre.

“When you hijack Form EC 8C, you forget that there is Form EC 8A. Any other party can win in any other state, but not in Rivers State,” he added.

The governor further dedicated PDP’s victory in Rivers to God and the people of the state who he said stood firm against manipulating their mandate.

He also urged the National Assembly members-elect to always place the interest of the people above other considerations as they represent the state.