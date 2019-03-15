South Africa Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Nigerian

The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for two suspects following a drive-by shooting of a Nigerian in the capital city of Pretoria on Friday.

In a statement obtained by Channels Television’s Johannesburg Bureau Chief, Betty Dibia, police spokesperson, Captain Daniel Mavimbela, said a victim, aged 44, was attacked by two men in a street, east of Pretoria, shortly after he had dropped off his brother.

Reports suggested that the suspects had been trailing the deceased with a white VW Polo prior to the attack shortly after the brother had alighted from the victim’s car.

The Police said they were reaching out to members of the public who might have witnessed the incident to assist in investigations, to either identify or even apprehend the suspects within 72 hours.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be determined but a case of murder is being investigated.

In the past few years, over 100 Nigerians have been killed in questionable circumstances in South Africa, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Nigeria has at different times protested against the extrajudicial killing of its citizens but the trend has continued unabated, to the South African government despite assurances by the South African authorities to end the practice.

Some of the killings were said to have been carried out by the South African Police.