Three-Storey Building Collapses In Ibadan, Three Rescued So Far

Barely two days after a similar incident occurred in Lagos, another three-storey building has collapsed, this time in Ibadan.

The structure, which was still under construction, caved in at Shogoye in the Idi Arere area of the Oyo State capital.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Shina Olukolu, confirmed to Channels Television that three persons had been rescued so far.

He added that rescue operations by emergency workers were ongoing at the site, as excavators were being expected to ensure prompt rescue of those still trapped under the rubble.

Mr Olokulo said the police were working with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other stakeholders to save as many people as possible from the disaster scene.

It was, however, not clear what caused the incident but a crowd of people was seen trooping to the scene to lend support for the emergency officials.

Some of those trapped were construction workers said to be working on site before the building came down.

The Lagos State government on Friday confirmed that 20 people were brought to the hospital dead from the site of the building collapse in Massey Street, in the Ita Faji area of Lagos Island.

Already, officials of the state government have commenced the demolition of over 80 buildings marked for that purpose after they failed integrity test conducted on them.