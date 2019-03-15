Uche Nwosu Campaign Organisation Asks Security Agencies To Probe Imo REC

The campaign organisation for the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, Uche Nwosu, has asked the security agencies to probe the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state.

This comes after Nwosu, who is also the son-in-law to the outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha, lost the governorship election declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following the loss at the polls, the AA candidate has alleged that irregularities marred the polls and vowed to challenge the result that saw the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Emeka Ihedioha, emerge as governor-elect.

The Director-General of Uche Nwosu Campaign Organisation, Chidi Ibe, alleged that state REC and the Returning Officer compromised by rigging the election in favour of the PDP candidate.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, the state capital, Ibe said Ihedioha shouldn’t have been announced the winner of the election since he didn’t garner up to 25 percent votes in about two-thirds of the Local Government Areas across the state.

“After the elections, apart from what happened in the various Local Government Areas (LGAs) where the normal procedural system of conducting the elections were not observed.

“And apart from that, the results were collated where the card readers were abandoned. But INEC aided a particular party PDP to generate fictitious votes that were not recorded.

“Even while our agents were at the state collation center, the Returning Officer in collaboration with the Resident Electoral Commissioner insisted and accepted those results,” he stated.