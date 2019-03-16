Collation Of Results In Bauchi Elections To Resume March 19, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will on March 19, resume the collation of results of the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State which had been declared inconclusive.

It also said it had approved the appointment of a new Collation/Returning Officer for the LGA to continue and conclude the collation process.

The new RO would replace the Head of Department of Estate Management at Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Mrs Dominion Anosike, who withdrew from the exercise over alleged threats to her life and that of her family members.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday morning by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Read Also: INEC Declares Bauchi Governorship Election Inconclusive