Again, Nigerian Army Redeploys Senior Officers

The Nigerian Army has announced fresh postings and redeployment of some senior officers.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Those affected in the latest shake-up by the army include Major General H.O. Otiki who has been made the General Officer Commanding 8 Division.

Major General Otiki succeeds Major General S.O. Olabanji who was redeployed to the Infantry Corps Centre and appointed as Commander, Infantry Corps.

Elsewhere, Brigadier General H.I. Bature was moved from 34 Brigade to the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command as Director of Examinations, while Brigadier General T.O. Olowomeye was redeployed from Headquarters 33 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as the Director of Civil-Military Affairs.

Also affected was Brigadier General B.A. Mohammed, who was moved from 23 Brigade to the Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping as Deputy Commandant.

Brigadier General U.M. Bello was redeployed from the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command to 63 Brigade and appointed Commander, while Brigadier General M.T. Durowaiye was moved from the Directorate of Army Transformation and Innovation to 33 Brigade and appointed Commander.

According to the statement, others affected by this development are Brigadier General S.B. Kumapayi – from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Headquarters 14 Brigade as Commander; Brigadier General N.M. Jega – from Headquarters 2 Brigade to 9 Brigade and appointed Commander; Brigadier General K.O. Aligbe – from 16 Brigade to Defence Headquarters as Acting Director Liaison National Assembly; Brigadier General AK Ibrahim – from 14 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed as Deputy Director Veteran Affairs Department Retired Officers’ Cell; and Brigadier General G.T.O. Ajetunmobi – from Headquarters Command Army Records to 31 Brigade as Commander.

Furthermore, Brigadier General O.G. Onubogu was redeployed from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans to the Headquarters 16 Brigade and appointed Commander, while Brigadier General O.M. Bello was moved from the Nigerian Army Resource Center to the Headquarters 6 Division and appointed Chief of Staff.

Similarly, Brigadier General Z.L. Abubakar was moved from the National Defence College to 32 Brigade and appointed as Commander while Brigadier General A.A. Orukotan rewas redeployed from the Nigerian Army Resource Center to the Headquarters Command Army Records and appointed Chief of Staff .

The Army had announced similar postings and redeployment twice between the start of February now.

On February 2, it had among other postings and redeployments announced a new commandant for the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peacekeeping Centre and Headquarters, and a new Corps Commander for the Nigerian Army Signals.

Just over a month later, on March 7, it had announced another set of redeployments and postings including the appointment of a new Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation at the Defence Headquarters and a new Director for the Veteran Affairs Division in the Defence Headquarters.