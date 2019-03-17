INEC To Conclude Collation In Rivers, Clarifies Decision On Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has that it will continue collation of results in Rivers state while resuming collation in Bauchi by appointing a new returning officer.

This clarification was made by INEC’s director of voter education and publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Mr Osaze-Uzzi made it clear that the commission will conclude the collation exercise in Rivers because it was not declared inconclusive.

He noted that initially Bauchi had been penciled down by the commission as one of the states to partake in the supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday, March 23, however, he stated that as of now the electoral umpire is not sure of that.

“Initially we had penciled Bauchi down as one of the states for which there will be supplementary election, but as I speak now, quite honestly, we are not sure of that”.

The INEC spokesman further clarified that the collation officer for Bauchi could not continue with her role because of the threats to her life and that of her family.

He said the commission will on Tuesday appoint a new collation officer who will go back and conclude the collation for areas affected in the state, adding that if there is sufficient votes and any candidate certifies the legal requirement, then a return will be made.

Mr Osaze-Uzzi also stressed that if it is found out that there are no sufficient votes and there is need for a supplementary election, then one (an election) will be conducted.