Rivers Election Shooting: Family Of Victim Calls For Investigation

The family members of a man who was allegedly shot at a collation centre in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State are asking the police and the Federal Government to investigate the incident.

The victim, Mr. Ferry Gberegbe was allegedly shot in the morning after the March 9 governorship and State Assembly polls, reportedly died on Saturday (yesterday).

Paying a condolence visit to the family, Governor Nyesom Wike, who met members wailing over the unfortunate incident could not hold back his tears.

Wike, who came in the company of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, however, promised to sponsor the four children left behind by the deceased.

“This is what democracy is supposed to be. A Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) holder, how will you replace him?. So will they now say that a Ph.D. holder was also a thug?” he questioned.

Similarly, the PDP Chairman criticised in the increased rate of insecurity, noting that citizens risk their lives in electing new leaders.

Visibly pained by Gberegbe’s death, Secondus said: “The people will suffer because they want to elect a leader. This country is in distress.”

In his remarks, the victim’s father told the governor that the death of his son came as a rude shock because he was considered the family’s hope.

“I don’t know how I can live my life without two boys. In fact, he was my hope, my future. I suffered to train him. He is dead today. I was happy he was there, even if I am not benefitting,” he said.

The family members are still in deep shock over Ferry’s death and they want justice to be served to avoid its reoccurrence.