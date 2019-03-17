SERAP Asks Lagos, Oyo Governments To Compensate Building Collapse Victims

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Lagos and Oyo state governments to adequately compensate the victims of the collapsed buildings at Lagos Island and Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

In a statement by the Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group asked the governments of the two states to take meaningful steps to avoid further damage to the human rights of the people affected.

“We condemn the collapse of a three-storey building in Ita Faji area of Lagos Island with over 20 people including school children reportedly dead and 45 injured, and the collapse of a two-storey building in Ibadan, Oyo state, with some people reportedly injured.

“We stand in solidarity with those affected and ready to help by providing free legal advice, assistance, and support in order to ensure that justice is not only done but also seen to be done in these cases.

“Schools should be a sanctuary – a place where children can learn, develop and play with their classmates, and prepare for their future lives in society”.

The statement further read that, “The collapse of the school building is due to weak enforcement regulations or corruption which is an implicit attack on the right of Nigerian children to education, life, and human dignity. Such a situation creates an environment of fear and severely diminishes the quality of children’s education.

“The tragedies demand accountability and both Lagos and Oyo states should accept responsibility for these incidents; promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigate exactly how they happened, and publicly apologise to the victims, their families and Nigerians.

“Building developers and contractors can only be properly held to account if the two states do the right thing for the harm they have caused.”

SERAP further blamed both incidents on what it describes as the weak enforcement of building regulations and oversight by the two states and is advocating an urgent need for effective action and reforms.

In order to prevent other tragedies, the organisation is also urging both federal and state authorities to monitor and effectively enforce compliance with their regulatory and environmental standards.