Troops Deployed To Kaduna After Attack On Community

A combined team of soldiers and mobile policemen have been deployed to Nandu Gbok community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna where gunmen killed nine persons and burnt down over 30 houses on Saturday Morning.

The Spokesman of Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the deployment of troops to the community and its environs is to forestall any further break down of law and order.

He also announced that efforts are being intensified to apprehend the attackers with a view of bringing them to justice, while also appealing to residents of the affected community not to take laws into their hands, but allow justice to take its course.

Gunmen had in the hours of Saturday attacked Nandu Gbok community in Sanga local government area of the state thereby killing several people and burning houses.