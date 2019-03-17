We’ll Run A Just, Truthful And Transparent Administration – Dapo Abiodun

The Governor-Elect of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun, says his government will be built on truth and transparency.

He gave the assurance on Sunday at an interdenominational thanksgiving service which held at Saint James Anglican Church in his hometown in Iperu Remo area of the state.

While thanking the people of the state for believing in him, Abiodun promised not to betray the confidence bestowed on him by the electorate.

He also pledged to implement policies and programmes that will be of great benefit to the people.

“I want to assure you that we will lead a just, equitable and a transparent administration which will provide quality and focused governance while creating an enabling environment for public-private sector partnership which is fundamental to the economic growth of the state,” he stated.

Abiodun emerged winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state after defeating his closest rival, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In the keenly contested race, he defeated the APM’s candidate who was backed by outgoing Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Abiodun polled 241,670 votes as against Akinlade’s 222,153 votes.

Few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner, he called on other contestants to join hands with him to build the state for the benefit of the people.

He also assured residents of the state of a purposeful leadership hinged on transparency and accountability ahead of his inauguration on May 29.