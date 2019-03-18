Election: Bauchi Governor Meets Buhari, Heads To Court

The Bauchi State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar, says he will go to court following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the governorship election in the state.

Governor Abubakar disclosed this to State House correspondents after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday.

On what he discussed with the President at the meeting, he said, “I am not seeking any action of Mr President.”

READ ALSO: INEC To Conclude Collation In Rivers, Clarifies Decision On Bauchi

He added, “What I pointedly told him was that I am not here to seek for you to interfere on our behalf sir, but on what is happening and what actions I have taken.

“I am pursuing the legal angle and he (Buhari) emphasised on that legal angle, that it is the best approach.”

The governor, who contested the March 9 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was confident of winning a rerun.

He, however, criticised INEC on its decision to continue with the collation of result after it had declared the governorship election in Bauchi inconclusive.

According to Governor Abubakar, the latest decision of the electoral body is capable of breaching the peace in the state.

He said, “The returning officer for Bauchi State at the end of collation rejected the results of Tafawa Balewa Local Government and then 36 other (polling) units spread around 15 local governments of Bauchi State, and ordered a rerun.

“Surprisingly, we woke up one morning and INEC came up with a procedure that is not known to law because where a returning officer has made a declaration, only an Election Petition Tribunal can reverse that.”

The governor insisted that the electoral body erred in taking such a decision and vowed to challenge it in court.