Emefiele, Three Governors Discuss How To Boost Palm Oil Production

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has met with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and his Abia and Edo counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu and Godwin Obaseki.

The meeting which held in Abuja, the nation’s capital is to seek ways on how to boost palm oil production in the country.

READ ALSO: NNPC Records N12.13bn Excess In December 2018

Mr. Emefiele during the meeting on Monday announced measures on how to improve the production.

He said there would be the provision of loans with an interest rate of nine percent per annum.

He also noted that there will be the provision of quality seeds and agrochemicals for farmers.