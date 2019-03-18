Kaduna Attack: Victims Ask Govt To Rebuild Their Homes

The victims of gunmen attack at Nandu Gbok community in Kaduna State have appealed to the State Government to help them rebuild their homes.

They made the plea after the attackers invaded their community on Saturday in Sanga Local Government area of the state.

The attack has displaced several residents from their homes, as the assailants set no few than 30 houses and other valuables on fire during the invasion.

According to the villagers, Saturday’s attack came to them by surprise as they were still sleeping when the bandits invaded the community.

As part of the measures by the government to bring succour to the victims, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has donated some relief materials to them.

The executive secretary of the agency, who visited those injured at the hospitals, confirmed that 43 houses were destroyed with many displaced.

The Chairman of Sanga LGA, Mr Charles Danladi, condemned the attack, saying members of the community have lived peacefully with their neighbours over the years before the incident.

He said security has been beefed up in the community and other surrounding villages, to ensure adequate protection of the people.

Mr Danladi, however, urged the residents not to engage in any form of reprisal.

While the government promised to do everything possible to avert a re-occurrence of such attacks, the people called for lasting solutions to the lingering crisis which has claimed many lives and properties in the state.

See the pictures below: