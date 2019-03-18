Lagos Governor-Elect, Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Visit Buhari In Abuja

The Lagos State Governor-Elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy Obafemi Hamzat have met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting with the President, Sanwo-Olu described the Lagos Building collapse incident as unfortunate

He promised to address the issue and other developmental challenges affecting the commercial city.

A three-storey building last Wednesday collapsed in the Itafaji area of Lagos Island, killing children and adults.

A primary school was said to be located on the second floor of the building which led to the loss of lives of the pupils with several others injured.

The building is said to be about 30 years.

See Photos Below: