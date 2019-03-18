Lalong Confident Of Victory Ahead Of Plateau Supplementary Election

Ahead of the supplementary election in Plateau State, the governor, Simon Lalong, says he is confident of victory.

“For me, the election is as good as concluded. I see it as an opportunity for those whose votes were cancelled.

“That is why I will support the election and if they like, let them conduct the election more than once, we will still win in Plateau State,” Governor Lalung told journalists at the State House, Abuja on Monday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the governorship election in the state inconclusive on March 11, after the Returning Officer, Professor Richard Kimbir, announced that the margin of a lead of 44,929 between the APC and the PDP candidates was less than the 49,377 cancelled votes.

Lalong who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had polled a total of 583,255 votes while Jerry Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 538,326.

Beyond his optimism about the outcome of the elections, the governor lamented that some politicians were responsible for the recent killings in the state.

“Why is it happening immediately after elections? Things like that, I will say there is no doubt it has some political connotations,” he said.

He, however, stressed the need for continuous peace in the state.

Plateau State has in the past few months suffered attacks which have left many dead and resulted in mass destruction of property.