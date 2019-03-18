Only Candidates Who Undergo Biometric Verification Will Take UTME – JAMB

Ahead of the April 11, 2019, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says only candidates who undergo the mandatory biometric verification will be allowed to sit for the exams.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said this on Monday during a stakeholder meeting in Abuja.

“This year, we appeal to everybody, no discretion about it. Anybody who cannot be verified on the biometric cannot write our exam,” he said.

According to him, the new measure is aimed at checking cases of examination malpractices which he says had characterized the process in the past, leading to an increasing number of impersonators.

Professor Oloyede also noted that the names of impersonators from 2009 to 2019 will soon be published by the board to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, he announced the approval of 708 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country ahead of the examinations.