Rivers State Government Responds To Allegations By 6 Division Nigerian Army

The Rivers State Government has responded to claims by the Nigerian Army, that some aides to Governor Nyesom Wike attacked its operatives and attempted to mar the polls in the state.

In a statement by its commissioner of information, Emma Okah, the Rivers State Government described the army’s claims as “unfounded”.

Mr. Okah in his statement said that the army is only trying to save its face.

He alleged that the army has entangled itself in unprofessional acts and malpractice.

The spokesman for the state said the army is lying against Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike because the mandate of the Rivers people could not be thwarted.

He said the INEC has come out clear to “indict” the Army, and that all allegations against Wike are just to divert attention and save face.