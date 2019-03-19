President Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with heads of security agencies in the country.

The meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

The security chiefs at the meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present were Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas; acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi, among others.

More to follow…

