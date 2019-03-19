Taraba Govt Lifts Curfew In Jalingo After One Week

The Taraba State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Jalingo after one week.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

“The curfew earlier imposed on Jalingo, the Taraba state capital has been lifted with effect from today, Tuesday 19th March 2019,” the statement said.

The government had imposed the curfew on the state capital as a result of the violence that trailed the aftermath of the governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

Governor Ishaku, however, directed the heads of various security agencies to intensify surveillance in flashpoints in the state.

He thanked the residents of Jalingo for their cooperation while the curfew lasted.

Read the full statement below:

Signed

Hassan Mijinyawa

Chief press secretary to the Taraba state Governor.