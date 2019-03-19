Trump Accuses Social Media Of ‘Discrimination’ Against Right

Updated March 19, 2019
US President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown
Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

 

US President, Donald Trump, has accused social media of ‘discrimination’ against right.

He said on Tuesday that Twitter and other social media are discriminating against conservatives.

“It seems to be if they are conservative, if they are Republicans, in a certain group, there is discrimination. I see it on Twitter and Facebook,” Trump said at a joint press briefing with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro.

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed similar complaints on Twitter where, despite his allegations of bias, he himself has 59 million followers.



