2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr Hints At Squad Rotation Ahead Of Seychelles Game

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has hinted on a possible squad rotation ahead of the Nations Cup qualifier game against Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Delta State.

Rohr made the hint during a training session of the Super Eagles in Asaba, Delta State.

Nigeria, who have already qualified for the May competition in Egypt, defeated Seychelles 3-0 at the Stade Linite Stadium in September 2018.

Rohr sees the rotation as an opportunity for new players to prove themselves in the squad.

“The interesting game on Friday will be to see how everybody will handle the situation, we have already qualified but we want to do well and improve and the time to be better and progress.”

He suggested that the team would take advantage of the FIFA window, which the Super Eagles will play an International Friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

“That’s the last possibility before May, there is no other FIFA window, the 2 games are important, I can do three changes for Friday game and six for the Tuesday game to see a lot of players.”