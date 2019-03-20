Atiku Meets Southern And Middle Belt Elders Forum, Seeks Their Support At Tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has urged members of the southern and middle belt elders forum to support him as he seeks redress in court over the results of the presidential election.

He said he was confident that justice will be served and therefore, asked them not to despair.

Atiku made the appeal during a closed-door meeting with the forum at the home of elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja, while also reiterating his commitment to restructuring.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We have filed our petition before the Tribunal because we believe this is a mandate that has been stolen from the Nigerian people and I believe that the court will do justice to this case. We still have confidence in our courts of law and we believe justice will be done.”

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Forum, Chief Edwin Clark insisted that restructuring is the only guarantee for Nigeria’s unity.

“We will continue to be with the promoter of the restructuring of Nigeria. We want restructuring. No restructuring, it will be difficult to have Nigeria,” he said.