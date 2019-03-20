Central African Republic Reaches Deal On New Govt

The government of the Central African Republic and armed groups that had joined it in a peace deal have reached an agreement to form an “inclusive government,” the African Union said Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Mozambique Moves To Save Stranded Survivors After Killer Storm

“The Central African authorities and the 14 armed groups (that) signed the peace accord negotiated in early February in Khartoum agreed to an ‘inclusive government’ in Addis Ababa,” the AU said.