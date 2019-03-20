FEC Approves 27.4billion Naira For Victims Of Flood, Conflict And Insecurity

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) after a 7-hour closed-door meeting on Wednesday approved N27.4 billion intervention fund for victims of floods, conflicts, and insecurity across the nation.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council disclosed this to State House correspondents.

Bagudu noted that 69, 872 persons will benefit from over 8billion Naira earmarked for the victims of conflict and insecurity while 18billion Naira was specifically for flood victims across 14 states.

For the sum earmarked for flood victims, the council targeted 163,117 beneficiaries.

The FEC also approved the signing of the ‘Safe School Initiative’ which makes Nigeria now committed to implementing the project’s guidelines.

Also, Contract for the construction of the faculty of arts in Adamawa State university at 613million naira was approved.